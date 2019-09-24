Dr. Justin Coffey, a neuropsychiatrist, will talk about his work from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Reid Campus Center’s Young Ballroom, 280 Boyer Ave., at Whitman College. Appetizers and drinks will be available from 6-8 p.m. The event is primarily for medical/mental health providers and will repeat from noon-1 p.m. Friday at Providence St. Mary Medical Center. Registration is not required.
Coffey also will provide a community round-table from 9-11 a.m. Friday at the same location. Breakfast/check-in is from 8:30-9 a.m. Registration is required, and likely is full, for the free event at zerosuicide.eventbrite.com.