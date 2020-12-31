Young Adult Graphic novels
"Long Way Down: The Graphic Novel," by Jason Reynolds; illustrated by Danica Novgorodoff.
After witnessing the fatal shooting of his older brother Shawn, 15-year-old Will Holloman must decide whether to follow the rules of his neighborhood that require revenge. Armed with a gun from Shawn's dresser, Will boards his building's elevator and as it descends weighs the gravity of what he is considering doing, the loss that preceded Shawn's death, and the repercussions. At each floor, a new, deceased individual enters and tells their story. Smoky watercolors with rough edges bleed and blend into each other and into unblemished empty spaces in this graphic adaptation of the novel in verse. The all-Black cast of characters is given complexity and nuance, even as they try to live by a code that is figuratively black and white. A denim-blue and white palette depicts those who have passed, while inky black and grays illustrate both the oppressiveness of the neighborhood's rules and the weight of the anguish they inflict upon the community. Pops of color - red for blood and fear, the yellow of a grocery bag smiley face, police tape, and Will's T-shirt - are used sparingly but consistently, as reminders of life and obstacles that carry on past death. Much of the text is internal dialogue, including the conversations between Will and the elevator's occupants. Guns and death are depicted through a fallen body and the spread of blood. No curse words are used. Ages 14-18
- School Library Journal
"Glass Town: The Imaginary World of the Brontës," by Isabel Greenberg.
If creativity stems from tragedy, then the Brontës were primed for a life of artistry. In this fictionalized version of the early years of Charlotte, Branwell, Emily, and Anne, the children use their imaginations to escape an often bleak reality (their eldest two sisters have recently died of consumption and their mother passed away years ago). Drawing influence from the novels on their father's shelves, they conjure up Glass Town, a complex world of war, death, and love. As the children grow older and are sent away to school or work, their relationships begin to fracture and so do their imagined worlds, but they never stop creating. Greenberg breathes life into the Brontës' unpublished early writings. Her dreamlike illustrations are rendered in an almost childish scrawl, giving the work a charming handmade quality; readers will feel that they, too, are inventing this world alongside the siblings. The art strikes a balance between whimsy and darkness - an appropriate choice given that the Brontës' own lives swung between soaring success and anguish. Ages 14-18
- School Library Journal
"The Dark Matter of Mona Starr," by Laura Lee Gulledge.
An intimate visual exploration of depression.
In this introspective graphic novel, Mona Starr, a sensitive, bespectacled high schooler with a floppy bob, loves journaling, making art, and music. Mona struggles with both depression and anxiety, which she imagines as "dark matter," an internal shadow she must constantly fight to keep it from consuming her. Mona comes from a comfortable middle-class home with loving, supportive parents. She regularly attends therapy and practices self-care. Although she is doing all the seemingly right things, her journey is arduous: She faces debilitating physical pain eventually leading to hospitalization for GI issues. Resolving to take her life back, Mona establishes a personalized self-care plan and surrounds herself with "Artners" (a portmanteau of partners and art) who share "creative intimacy." Mona's story is loosely based on events from Gulledge's (Sketchbook Dares, 2018, etc.) own life, which she discusses in an introduction and author's note along with sharing her own plan for self-care. With an emphasis on both physical and emotional health, this should appeal to older readers of Raina Telgemeier's Guts (2019). Gulledge's absorbing black-and-white art highlighted with bright yellow splashes easily pulls readers into Mona's innermost thoughts as she strives to bring her own darkness into the light. Mona and her family appear white; her therapist, Dr. Vega, may be Afro-Latinx, and there is diversity in secondary characters.
Quietly arresting and ultimately empowering. Ages 14-18
- Kirkus Reviews
"Gotham High," by Melissa de la Cruz; illustrated by Thomas Pitilli.
The high school beginnings of favorite Batman comic characters.
Seventeen-year-old Bruce Wayne just got kicked out of the fancy boarding school his Uncle Alfred sent him to when his parents died. Now he's back in Gotham City, living in the family home and attending Gotham High. Bruce runs into his childhood neighbor Selina Garcia Kyle, who invites him to a party where he meets cardsharp Jack Napier, who becomes a new friend. One day, high school classmate Harvey Dent is kidnapped while trying on Bruce's leather coat, and Bruce gets shot with a tranquilizer dart. Bruce, convinced he, not Harvey, was the real target, goes on a hunt to find the truth. As he uncovers more information, he discovers that his new friends aren't what they seem. Narrated by Selina, the story puts Batman, the Joker, Catwoman, and other Batman favorites into a teenage setting, giving them more of a backstory. De la Cruz's (The Queen's Assassin, 2020, etc.) graphic-novel debut is dark and alluring. The characters do what they need to survive, creating suspense. Pitilli's (Archie, 2019, etc.) vivid and captivating illustrations are the highlight of this graphic novel, and the darker palette adds to the ominous feel. Bruce's mother was Chinese from Hong Kong, and his father's ethnicity is not specified; Selina is Latinx, and there is diversity in secondary characters.
Fast-paced and entertaining. Ages 16-17
- Kirkus Reviews