Gesa Power House Theatre in Walla Walla will have a red carpet premier screening of the feature film “All Sorts” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 30.
Directed by Yakima Valley native J. Rick Castañeda, “All Sorts” is a story about a misfit data entry clerk who discovers a secret world of championship folder filing. It was filmed in Yakima and Toppenish by the Los Angeles production company Vibrant Penguin in 2018.
Castañeda will attend the premiere, along with a portion of the cast and crew.
The in-person theatrical screenings in Washington will be the film’s first in the United States. The film had its digital premiere in 2021 at the Seattle International Film Festival and was one of the festival’s most-viewed films.
Reserved seating tickets ($15 adults, $10 students) are available online or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500. This event will have a total runtime of about 90 minutes.
A live question-and-answer session with Castañeda will follow. For more information, visit https://phtww.org/show or www.allsortsmovie.com.
