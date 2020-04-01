WW Army man graduates with honors

The U.S. Army Warrant Officer Candidate School cited Walla Wallan Warrant Officer 1 Justin B. Cibart as the honor graduate of his Class 20-07, W01.
The certificate of achievement cites his meritorious achievement from Feb. 24-March 24 while attending Warrant Officer Career College in Fort Rucker, Ala.
An Army Ranger, Justin distinguished himself through exceptional performance in all facets of training, the citation said. Key to his success are his academic achievement, strong leadership traits and superior physical fitness.
"His drive for excellence and desire to exceed the standards clearly set him apart from his peers. This extraordinary performance and devotion to duty truly identifies him as the Honor Graduate," said Clyde Wylie Jr., deputy commandant, and Ross F. Nelson, commandant, who signed the certificate.
What is your son's name? Justin Cibart
When did he join the U.S. Army? He joined the Army in 3/27/2011. 9 years ago today.
What is his rank? He is an Army Ranger with a Warrant Officer 1 rank
Where is the Warrant Officer Candidate School? Fort Rucker AL
Where is flight school and what sort of training will he get, that is will he be a pilot and of what? Flight School is at Fort Rucker AL where he will learn to fly helicopter and possibly fixed wing.
When did he graduate from high school and where? (or attend) He is a 2007 high school graduate of Walla Walla High School also receiving his AA from CC concurantly.
Who are his parents and where do they live? His parents are Michael and Desiree Cibart of Walla Walla WA
Is he married/what's spouse's name (any kids?) He is married to Tasarah (Cinnamon) Cibart and his children are Mikia 6 and Daniel 4
What are his goals? Justin hopes to rejoin the 2nd Battalion Ranger Unit at Joint Army Airbase Lewis-McCord after finishing flight school and other training.
Can you email me a .jpg photo of him that he likes to use with this item? Picture to follow.
My son just graduated from Warrant Officer Candidate School yesterday and was chosen as the Honor Graduate. I am very proud of him. He is an Army Ranger and is now heading to flight school.