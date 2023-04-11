Did you know the female belted kingfisher’s plumage is more colorful than the male, a highly unusual state for females in the bird kingdom?
Allaboutbirds.org states the cause for the coloring may be that females have higher-than-normal testosterone levels, which “may also affect the way pigments are incorporated into a bird's plumage.”
Marina Richie, a journalist and nature writer living in Bend, Oregon, will talk about the secretive little diving bird during Blue Mountain Audubon Society’s meeting at 7 p.m. April 20 in Olin Hall Room 129, on the Whitman College campus off Boyer Avenue. Admission is free to the community event.
Her photo-filled Belted Kingfisher: Messenger for Wild Waters presentation will also be available by Zoom, with a link to be posted closer to the date at blumtn.org.
Her talk will be centered on her book “Halcyon Journey: In Search of the Belted Kingfisher,” winner of a 2022 National Outdoor Book Award.
In a first-person narrative, she weaves memoir, natural history and myth into “a story of observation, revelation and curiosity in the presence of flowing waters.”
Oregon State University published her 264-page paperback, which features 16 black-and-white illustrations by wildlife artist Ram Papish.
Richie earned a master's degree in journalism from the University of Montana and a bachelor’s in biology from the University of Oregon.
She serves as board president for the Greater Hells Canyon Council, a grassroots conservation organization.
She has authored children's books “Bird Feats” and “Bug Feats,” writes regularly for Birdwatching magazine, has blogged for National Wildlife Federation and National Audubon Society and publishes a bimonthly blog of prose and poetry online at Kingfisher Journey at marinarichie.com.
The nonprofit Blue Mountain Audubon Society organized in 1971 and was chartered by National Audubon Society in 1972.
Find out more by email at BlueMtnAudubon@gmail.com, on Facebook or through BMAS’s Magpiper publication, bit.ly/3LZ9lqC.
