A party to celebrate Walla Wallan Robert “Dean” Baker’s 100th birthday will be at 2 p.m. May 20 at The Modern Restaurant, 2200 Melrose St.
A World War II U.S. Navy veteran who saw combat in the South Pacific, he worked hard his entire life, beginning as an 8-year-old hunter, and continuing as a farmer who built a home from scratch and remodeled another.
Born at home May 19, 1923, in White County, Georgia, to Robert and Mime Couch Baker, he joined siblings Ruth, Ruby, Tom and Henry.
In summer he helped his mother in the garden. She taught him to sew by hand and in winter he helped her make quilts.
As a child he played each day with his neighbors’ little red wagon and returned it after he cleaned out the dirt and sticks. The neighbor gave him his own little red wagon at age 6. At 8 he used his BB gun to hunt wild rabbits that he skinned and sold for 10 cents apiece.
Growing up during the Great Depression, he attended school to eighth grade, then worked with his father on the farm.
In 1941, at 18, he married Mary Louise Keith just before he was drafted into World War II. She lived with his folks until he returned.
He served in the Navy aboard the USS Inch in the South Pacific Theater. On ship he served in the kitchen and was a guard at night. His father-in-law was in the Navy too. His wife died a year after he returned from the service.
He bought 110 acres from his father, had 55 head of cattle, raised 10,000 chickens and sold the eggs to a nearby store.
He married Elizabeth Chamber in 1952. He built a three-bedroom house with free scrap lumber and dug a lake on the property, where he had ducks and geese. The couple had three children, JoAnn, Bobbie and Jeffery.
They sold the house and bought land with trees, which he sold to a lumber company for 20 years. They then bought a house on Lake Lanier.
His wife died after 50 years of marriage and he went to Sitka, Alaska, to visit son Bobbie and family.
There he met current wife Bonnie Bell who stopped to speak with him while he painted his son’s home, formerly owned by her father.
She shared vintage photos of the home with the Baker family.
Baker went back to Georgia and called Bell to let her know he was taking his equipment to property he had outside Lewistown, Montana, and he was coming back to get her.
They were married on April 30, 2003, in Lewistown where he remodeled a small gutted-out 105-year-old stone house they bought and lived in.
In 2020 they moved to Walla Walla so he could be closer to the VA Medical Center and family. Each year they made several trips to Alaska because of Bell’s home in Sitka and they hosted a bed and breakfast in the summertime.
He continues to work around the house, keep up the yard, help with housework and plant a garden each year.
His family includes son Jeffery of Florida; three grandchildren; one niece and two nephews. Two of his children and his siblings preceded him in death.
