A dozen flower portraits on display at DAMA Wines, 123 E. Main St., through May got their inspiration from the dozen countries where Women for Women International works, said Walla Walla artist Cleo Peterson in a release.
A meet and greet will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 19, hosted at DAMA with WfWI, a nonprofit humanitarian organization now in its 30th year.
To plan for light hors d’oeuvres, those interested in attending the event are encouraged to RSVP to mmercado@womenforwomen.org by Tuesday, May 9.
Peterson and Michelle Mercado from the foundation will talk about the work WfWI does and how the art project came about.
“In a perfect world, we hope to inspire attendees to sponsor a woman in one of the countries for their year-long training."
DAMA hosted a dinner and art auction in 2022 and donated the funds to Women for Women, Peterson said.
Peterson used oil and cold wax techniques on panels of 8 inches by six inches for the painted flowers.
Peterson created the images over about four months.
“The idea came after Michelle and I collaborated on a winter project for WfWI’s Ukraine Conflict Response Fund in December,” Peterson said.
“Flowers are such an iconic Mother's Day present and then when I realized WfWi works in 12 countries, a dozen flowers seemed like a perfect theme for this series,” Peterson said.
Flowers aren’t Peterson’s typical focus.
“This was a big artistic stretch for me. Taking on 12 almost seemed impossible at times, but this foundation means a lot to me and I was really excited to make these flower portraits that honor women in these post-conflict regions,” she said.
“Conceptually, when I think of flowers, I am drawn to their beauty, fragility and resourcefulness — and so blending the color palette of the country's flag and painting a subject matter that is traditionally feminine was another great, artistic challenge.”
The framed originals will be sold at DAMA for $325. Peterson said 20% of the proceeds will go to WfWI.
Cards with the flowers will be sold individually or in 12-packs at DAMA.
Prints are also available at bit.ly/3HwkDQ7.
Each painting represents each country’s national flower and incorporates colors of the country's flag.
For example, Ukraine and Bosnia and Herzegovina’s flags are blue and yellow, the latter also with white stars in a diagonal line.
Peterson painted the iconic sunflower for Ukraine. With its long stalk and sunny open face, the ornamental bloom has been cultivated in huge fields across the country since at least the 18th century.
It has food, oil and livestock fodder uses. In a war that’s still underway, Russia invaded its Eastern European neighbor on Feb. 24, 2022.
The lilium bosniacum lily is native to Bosnia and Herzegovina and is said to symbolize the nation’s people and is a symbol of their suffering.
The red stamen represents blood shed during times of conflict, including when capital city Sarajevo was besieged by Bosnian Serb forces from April 5, 1992, to Feb. 29, 1996, during the Bosnian War.
The nation is east from the Italy boot across the Adriatic Sea.
Myanmar, with a flag bearing bands of yellow, green and red and a central white star, is represented by the pterocarpus macrocarpus or Burma padauk.
The tree is native to seasonal tropical forests of southeastern Asia. Its durable, termite-resistant wood is used for furniture, construction timber, cart wheels, tool handles and posts.
Its seasonal flowers in yellow clusters bloom in April. It is considered a national symbol of the country formerly known as Burma.
It is bordered by Bangladesh, India, China, Laos, Thailand, the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal.
“As we celebrate our 30th anniversary and the release of WfWI’s 2022 annual report, bit.ly/41UwJuf, we hope you will join us to learn more about our work with women survivors of war and conflict,” Mercado said.
Countries WfWI spans include such active conflict zones as Ukraine, Afghanistan and Sudan.
Peterson said they will talk about current objectives and plans to scale the organization to meet the needs of more than 1 million women by 2030.
“At Women for Women, we believe every woman has the power to transform her world — with our locally led teams providing women with the social and economic resources needed to earn and save money, understand their rights, improve their health access, and effect change in unjust societal rules,” Peterson said.
