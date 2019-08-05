Police have not formally identified the two women allegedly involved in a high-speed chase and shooting on Saturday afternoon, however a probable cause affidavit filed in Walla Walla County Superior Court this morning states Dixie resident Cheyanne S. Weems, 29, was arrested in connection with the theft of a white Prius and obstruction.
Weems was booked into the Walla Walla County Jail on Saturday afternoon for investigation of second-degree taking a vehicle without permission, second-degree stolen property possession, and obstructing a law-enforcement officer, documents stated.
According to the affidavit, she was arrested at her home at 471 Second St., in Dixie, after authorities spotted her leaving a white Toyota Prius while it slowed in the 300 block of Third Street. The car matched the description of a stolen vehicle from College Place with Oregon license plates, the document stated.
Weems told police the stolen car’s driver was Amanda M. Warren, the document stated, and that Warren had given Weems a possibly stolen ring, which Weems was wearing.
Warren is the name of the Pendleton woman wanted in connection with a theft from an elderly man July 24 in Milton-Freewater, confirmed Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Jim Littlefield, however no other identifying information on the suspect had been relayed to Umatilla County this morning, Littlefield said, so that case was still under investigation.
Weems appeared in court this morning and was released, according to Adele Pontarolo, Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office administrative services supervisor.