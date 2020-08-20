WNBA’s top
3-point shooters
Here’s a look at the WNBA’s top three-point shooters.
Name Team 3-pt %* Totals
1. Augustus LA 60.0 9-15
2. Carlton Minn 57.1 8-14
3. Bird Seattle 54.8 17-31
4. Hamby Las Vegas 53.3 8-15
5. Wiese LA 53.3 16-30
6. Allemand Indiana 51.4 19-37
7. Williams LA 50.8 30-59
8. Atkins Wash. 50.0 22-44
9. Jones New York 47.1 8-17
10. Stewart Seattle 46.3 25-54
11. Whitcomb Seattle 46.0 23-50
12. Clark Seattle 44.4 16-36
13. Mabrey Dallas 42.9 9-21
14. Mitchell Indiana 42.7 32-75
15. Loyd Seattle 42.4 25-59
* Players with at least 12 3-point attempts heading into