WNBA’s top

3-point shooters

Here’s a look at the WNBA’s top three-point shooters.

Name Team 3-pt %* Totals

1. Augustus LA 60.0 9-15

2. Carlton Minn 57.1 8-14

3. Bird Seattle 54.8 17-31

4. Hamby Las Vegas 53.3 8-15

5. Wiese LA 53.3 16-30

6. Allemand Indiana 51.4 19-37

7. Williams LA 50.8 30-59

8. Atkins Wash. 50.0 22-44

9. Jones New York 47.1 8-17

10. Stewart Seattle 46.3 25-54

11. Whitcomb Seattle 46.0 23-50

12. Clark Seattle 44.4 16-36

13. Mabrey Dallas 42.9 9-21

14. Mitchell Indiana 42.7 32-75

15. Loyd Seattle 42.4 25-59

* Players with at least 12 3-point attempts heading into