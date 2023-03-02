I just have to say, my husband, Dan, and I had loads of fun last year when we joined members of the Blue Mountain Audubon Society in search of migrating sandhill cranes.
The sound of their distinctive squawking calls, the sight and spectacle are truly memorable as they soar overhead and nearby, circle to scope out a resting spot, drop their ‘landing gear’ and plunk down with wings braking their landing.
Cameras and binoculars are highly recommended.
The month of March and sandhill cranes go together. We’re lucky in Eastern Washington that they come reasonably close to Walla Walla.
BMAS recommends if you’re considering a personal field trip, pick a day with nice weather in the second half of the month to find the squawky birds in large clusters.
Headed north, the cranes fly in for a several-day break on their travels just 56 miles west of the Walla Walla Valley.
From here take Highway 12 to West Richland. Once over the Columbia River, stay in the right lane and take Exit 4 to Highway 240W.
Stay on 240W when it makes a left-hand turn at the signal after the airport and continue past Horn Rapids Golf Course.
Turn left onto Twin Bridges Road, then right onto North Snively Road.
“After a few hundred yards, pull over, roll down the windows and enjoy the cranes. Morning and late afternoon are usually best,” the BMAS communique advises.
Restroom facilities are available at Sun Market on the right side of the road across from Horn Rapids.
In addition, the famed, annual Sandhill Crane Festival takes place in Othello March 24-26.
Those who’ve attended say it’s definitely worth the drive. Birding tours, photo workshops, live raptor displays and lectures and enough sandhill cranes are on hand to delight visitors.
On March 25, Walla Walla’s own naturalist Mike Denny will lead a bird walk in Othello and give a lecture on getting outdoors.
On March 26, Denny will lead a Lower Crab Creek Birding Tour.
Check out the tons of options at othellosandhillcranefestival.org.
The Nature Conservancy reports that thousands of lesser sandhill cranes migrate through Central Washington each spring en route to breeding grounds in Southern Alaska.
The large birds winter in California’s Central Valley and begin arriving in our state in mid-February, with numbers peaking in early April.
Slightly smaller than white whooping cranes, sandhills are slate gray and adults are distinguished by a reddish cap.
Wdfw.wa.gov notes the heads and necks of subadults are pale and rust-colored with a mottled rust color overlaying their gray bodies.
Adults are about 3½ feet tall with a wingspan a little over 6 feet across.
Their name comes from the Sandhills near the Platte River in Nebraska, where many travel during spring migration.
The National Park Service says the cranes are known for their long legs, large wingspans and graceful mating dance.
YouTube videos show the sky gray with cranes in the Platte River area. A Nature Conservancy employee said he could spend hours watching and listening to them.
Their babies are called colts because of their long, strong legs. Mated for life, sandhill cranes lay two eggs that incubate for about a month and they alternate sitting on the eggs.
Migratory cranes generally lay their eggs in April and May. A day after hatching, the colts are ready for liftoff and travel with their parents. They stay with their parents for about 9-10 months, including during migration.
In addition to their size, they are known for their highly developed, loud communication system, which keeps families together, signals danger and reinforces the pair bond, according to coloradocranes.org.
Breeding pairs communicate through a unison call duet with the female’s two-note call and the male’s one-note call.
Groups of cranes are called sedges. Cranewatch.org notes their predator enemies are dogs, wolves, lynx, bald eagles, bears, large owls, ravens, coyotes and vehicles.
Cranes use their 4-inch-long, sharp beaks for defense.
Humans should not feed them and it can be illegal to do so. As omnivores, they consume seeds, plant tubers, grains, berries, insects, earthworms, mice, snakes, lizards, frogs and crayfish, according to swfwmd.state.fl.us.
“During migration they often feed on waste grains, particularly rice and corn, but also milo, wheat, oats and barley.
The Columbia Basin and lower Columbia River bottomlands are very important staging areas for cranes for 'refueling' during migration,” Wdfw.wa.gov reports.
They can fly about 25-35 mph and typically travel 200-300 miles per day, but a good tailwind will send them up to 500 miles on their routes, reports rowe.audubon.org.
