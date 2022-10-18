Wildfire smoke continues to impact the air quality across Washington state, and the state Department of Health warns that it may get worse before it gets better.
Washington residents are warned to protect themselves from the harmful effects of wildfire smoke in an Oct. 12 press release from the department, urging Washington residents not to wait for side effects to take action against harmful air conditions.
Smokey air can cause a range of health problems, but you can take preventative steps and follow guidelines to protect yourself when the air is smoky, according to previous reporting from McClatchy.
When there is smoke in the air, the Washington state’s Emergency Management Division advises residents to use an N-95 mask to protect themselves.
Do N-95 masks really help protect against smoke?
The most effective way to protect yourself from harmful smoke is to stay indoors and limit your activities outside, according to the Washington State Department of Health.
But, the department also recommends N-95 respiratory masks as a way to protect your lungs, even when you’re outside.
For people who need to be outside during smokey weather, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also recommends wearing a tight fitting N-95 mask to reduce the harm of wildlife smoke.
The Health Department encourages you to make sure the mask is certified by the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, and to wear the mask over your nose and under your chin with no edges open to the outside air.
N-95 masks are typically sold at hardware stores and pharmacies.
