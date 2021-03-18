By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Blue Mountain Land Trust has partnered with the South Yuba River Citizens League since 2015 to bring the Wild & Scenic Film Festival to viewers.
The event this time will be a virtual experience. The event celebrates the beauty and wonder of the natural world and inspires audiences everywhere to take action to protect it. Information is available at bmlt.org/wild2021. Register to watch at ubne.ws/wildscenic.
The seventh annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival will stream live from 6:30-8:30 p.m. April 1. Viewers can enjoy local food options, chat with other audience members and vie to win door prizes.
Films range from 3 to 24 minutes in length. In the 3-minute “Matagi Mālohi: Strong Winds,” the Pacific Climate Warriors were born out of the low-lying Pacific Islands. The indigenous, youth-led movement has been on the front lines of climate change for decades.
“‘Matagi Mālohi’ tells the story of our journey to uplift our people and shape a narrative that paints us not as victims of the climate crisis but as the leaders, the healers, the nurturers, the artists, the gardeners, the growers, the seafarers, and the navigators we are,” according to a release.