Julian Saturno is running for Walla Walla City Council and for good reason.
Julian’s family has lived in the Walla Walla Valley for five generations, he knows full well what it takes for our community to preserve its roots and history while also evolving into a prosperous, thriving and unique setting in our Valley.
Julian would like to see more civic engagement by all citizens of our community, encouraging the public to be more involved in maintaining effective, open and honest city government.
Julian is keenly aware of the kind of life we all love and cherish in Walla Walla and will strive to keep that as an effective decision maker on the Council. He is at the perfect age to seek out the concerns and interests of young and old alike in our whole community.
A good City Council will have diversity in age, ideas and backgrounds, as well as checks and balances, and Julian would be just that.
Please join Renee and me in voting for a candidate with energy, enthusiasm and fresh ideas for Walla Walla, while never forgetting what makes our town unique and special!
Scott Krivoshein
Walla Walla