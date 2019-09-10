Step one:
Rinse and pat dry a whole pork belly and place on large, rimmed baking sheet.
Mix together:
½ cup kosher salt
½ cup packed brown sugar
1 ½ tablespoon pink curing salt (6.25 percent sodium nitrite)
Crush together in blender:
¼ cup black peppercorns
8 cloves garlic
5 bay leaves
2 tablespoons coriander seed
2 tablespoons fennel seed (optional)
2 tablespoons juniper berry (optional)
Several sprigs of fresh thyme
Blend spices and cure together and rub well into the pork belly. Place the belly in an extra-large, food-safe plastic bag (a turkey roasting bag would work).
Cure in the refrigerator for seven days, turning the meat each day to distribute the juices.
Step two:
After curing, rinse the pork, pat dry and cut it crosswise into three pieces to make it more manageable. Set pieces on rack set over baking tray.
If you do not have the means to smoke the cured pork belly, you can, at this point, place it in a 200° oven and bake until it reaches an internal temperature of 150°.
If smoking is an option, put the pork on a rack set over a tray and refrigerate overnight so it develops the slightly sticky surface called the pellicle. The pellicle helps smoke cling to the meat and prevents it from drying out too much.
Smoke the pork in a 200-275°smoker or barbecue until it reaches an internal temperature of 150° (it usually takes about three hours).
You’ve got bacon! It will keep a week or two in the refrigerator. Portion and freeze what you can’t use in that amount of time.
For more information about making bacon, I recommend charcuterie expert Michael Ruhlman’s blog post (Ruhlman.com) about home-cured bacon, a helpful resource. The bacon cure calculator can be found at localfoodheroes.co.uk/calculator/dry_cure_bacon/