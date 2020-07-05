This is in regard to Whitman College President Kathleen Murray’s announcement that the college is cutting its ties with the Walla Walla Police Department.
Officer Nat Small has no need nor reason to apologize for the tattoo he proudly wears honoring a fallen soldier.
Although Murray believes and views it differently, he and others in his unit stand behind the tattoo with nothing more than pride in their service to this country.
Officer Small has been an outstanding officer with Walla Walla for two years. In those years, no one has offered any complaint against him; not for being a racist, a white supremacist or homophobe. Nor has he had any issue of misconduct. No one has indicated “fear” of Officer Small.
He is a very kind, considerate Christian man. The idea that someone might feel unsafe in approaching him is ridiculous!
Murray offers the possibility of fear yet honors those participating in Black Lives Matter and Antifa by kneeling at their feet. This, while they destroy blocks of city streets and murder.
Murray criticized the Police Department for defending Officer Small‘s character, while trying for no reason to destroy it. She doesn’t approve of the Police Department removing its social media page, yet that page had become nothing less than a way for people to offer hate toward a man they’ve never met.
She criticized Chief Scott Bieber for speaking at the rally (a rally that could have been over 2,000 strong in support of Nat Small), yet she has no qualms speaking against Officer Small en masse.
How dare Murray assume Chief Bieber or the city should capitulate to Whitman’s demands! She is trying to extort the department and should be sued. Or at the very least, fired.
These games are likened to a kindergarten class, chastising the entire class for one you claim has done wrong. I’m ashamed and embarrassed to know that a college of higher learning in our community would stoop this low.
I will do everything in my power to make sure the community is aware of the practice of extortion being done by the president of Whitman College.
Marianne Allessio
Walla Walla