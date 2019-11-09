PORTLAND — Elyse Benavides drilled 13 kills, Brooke Valentine approached a career high with 21 digs but it wasn't enough as the Whitman College women's volleyball team fell in three competitive sets to Lewis & Clark, Friday night at the Pamplin Sports Center. Set scores were 26-24, 26-24, 25-19
Sophia Dominitz added five kills and four blocks for the Blues (3-18, 3-12 NWC) who went extra points in the first two sets but just couldn't pull off the wins. Ka'anelaokapu'uwai Pakaki-Pias equaled Benavides for match-high honors with 13 kills to go along with a team-high 21 digs for the double double.
Both sets one and two were as tight as could be. The Pios opened the first set on a 5-1 run but the Blues quickly rallied to tie the score at 10-10 on an Ava McCabe kill. Later, another McCabe kill put the Blues up 16-14 but four straight Lewis & Clark points flipped the deficit, giving them a two-point lead and forcing a Whitman timeout.
The Pios pushed the lead to three points but on the strength of kills from Benavides and Emma Anderson, rallied and even had set point at 24-22. The Blues could not pull off the win however as a pair of Kendall Malone kills spearheaded a 4-0 run to clinch the set.
The second set saw the Blues nip at L&C's heels for a good portion of the frame. Whitman erased an early three-point deficit to tie the score but then was forced to call a timeout after the Pios went on a 5-1 run to take a 15-11 lead. Undaunted, the Blues rallied and went up 19-18 on back-to-back kills from Taylor Knight.
Whitman looked prime to even the match when Ruby Matthews got in on a block then drilled a kill to give her team a 24-20 lead. But again it were the Pios who closed the set on an unanswered run, this time six straight points to win the set and all but put the match away.
Whitman closes out the season on Saturday at George Fox. First serve is set for 6:00 p.m.