It wouldn't be Independence Day in the Walla Walla Valley without baseball, food, family activities and, of course, fireworks.
Here’s where to celebrate the red, white and blue with pyrotechnics this year.
Sunday, July 2: The College Place Freedom Festival runs from 6-10 p.m. on the College Place High School campus, 1755 S. College Ave. This annual event is free for all ages and families, and it culminates with the grand finale fireworks show at 10 p.m. Food trucks and other local vendors are on site throughout the event, and local band Shanks Pony performs live music. The College Place High School cheerleading squad hosts the Kid Zone.
Monday, July 3: The Independence Day Celebration with the Walla Walla Sweets at Borleske Stadium, 409 E. Rees Ave., features post-game fireworks and players in patriotic jerseys. Gates open at 6:05 p.m. for the 7:05 p.m. game against the Cascade Collegiate League All-Stars.
Tuesday, July 4: The city of Walla Walla hosts its annual Independence Day fireworks display at 10 p.m. at Walla Walla Community College, 500 Tausick Way. The free, public show produced by Oregon pyrotechnics firm Western Display, will last about 20 minutes. Parking is available on the WWCC campus, at the Mill Creek Sportsplex, and on the street where permitted. Walla Walla Police Department personnel will direct traffic after the show.
