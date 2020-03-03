By The Seattle Times
The Democratic presidential field is shrinking fast, but Washington’s March 10 primary ballot will not.
Thirteen Democratic candidates, including eight who have dropped out, remain on the ballot — a roster finalized in January so ballots could be mailed early to military and overseas voters.
On Monday, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg became the latest to fold, joining other erstwhile candidates such as billionaire Tom Steyer, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and New York entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who will undoubtedly still receive a slice of votes here despite having ended their bids for the Democratic nomination.
As of Monday evening, more than 830,000 voters already had sent in their primary ballots in Washington — about 18% of the state’s registered voters, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. Of those, about 440,000 voted in the Democratic primary.
Voters who decided early don’t get a do-over.
“Once you cast a ballot, there’s no getting that back,” said Halei Watkins, a spokeswoman for King County Elections.
It’s not clear where supporters of Buttigieg and Klobuchar will shift their support.
Jeanne Acutanza, volunteer events coordinator for the Buttigieg campaign in Washington, said that like many backers, she already voted.
Buttigieg and Klobuchar endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday, the eve of today’s Super Tuesday primaries. Acutanza said she expected many supporters would follow suit, while ultimately backing the Democratic nominee in November.
Of the remaining Democratic candidates, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have built the most robust volunteer organizations in Washington.
Billionaire ex-New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has tapped his personal wealth to blanket the Seattle market with TV ads, hire 50-plus campaign staffers and open seven field offices across the state.
Biden retains big name-identification and has been endorsed by former Gov. Gary Locke and others, but has not fielded a noticeable campaign operation in the state with a week to go before the primary. He has yet to hold a public rally here and last visited for a pair of high-dollar fundraisers in November.
The Democratic candidate field could be further winnowed on Super Tuesday this week, when 14 states and one U.S. territory will hold nominating contests, including the big prizes of Texas and California.
Washington’s March 10 primary has caused some public angst because of rules requiring voters to declare a preference for the Democratic or Republican Party on the outside of the ballot envelope.
Of the ballots in as of Monday, nearly 440,000 came in the Democratic race, while about 350,000 picked the Republican ballot, which lists only President Donald Trump.
Whether out of protest or error, about 42,000 voters did not select a party preference, which could mean their ballots are invalidated. County elections officials say they set aside such envelopes unopened and notify voters to give them a chance to fix the problem.