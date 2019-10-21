TOLLGATE — Highway 204 from Weston to Elgin was closed early Saturday evening because of multiple downed trees and caused by heavy snowfall, according to a news alert from the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The closure was expected to last well into the night and ODOT officials warned travelers to use extreme caution while traveling alternate routes because they expected downed trees and deepening snow all over the region.
The National Weather Service in Pendleton had issued a winter storm warning Friday afternoon for the Blue Mountains and snow began falling early Saturday morning and hadn't let up by Saturday night.
ODOT's status of Highway 204 today can be found at tripcheck.com.