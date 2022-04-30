ATHENA — Weston-McEwen's softball team, fresh off a 13-2 victory at Mac-Hi on Tuesday, kept its momentum intact on Friday, April 29, by sweeping a Special District 6 doubleheader from Elgin/Imbler, 14-0 and 19-0.
The TigerScots improved their once-blemished league record to 5-1 and are 9-5 overall.
Hailey Stallings threw a five-inning two-hitter in the opener and struck out nine. Luna Dennett backed up Stallings with two hits and Madi Shell drove in four runs for W-M.
Stallings had three hits and four RBIs in game two. She threw four innings of four-hit ball and fanned four.
Janie Helfretch equaled Stallings with four runs batted in during the nightcap.
"The team defense was greatly improved from two weeks ago," W-M coach Jeff Griggs said. "W-M defense played well as a unit and had only one error in each game.
"The players also hit well and were aggressive on the basepaths," Griggs said.
The TigerScots' next game is Tuesday at Umatilla.
