ATHENA — Weston-McEwen High School's boys and girls track teams both scored victories on a wet and chilly Tuesday, April 19, each besting five other schools in a district meet they hosted in Athena.
The Weston-McEwen boys together tallied 147.5 points, while Grant Union was second with 104.
Anthony Nix gave the TigerScots a victory in the boys 100-meter hurdles, teammate Caleb Springer added javelin and high jump, and Cameron Reich topped the long jump.
Reich also joined Colson Hall, Alex McIntyre and Theodore White in winning the 4x400-meter relay.
Meanwhile, the Weston-McEwen girls finished 18.1 points ahead of second-place Stanfield.
Lily Lindsey gave the TigerScots victories in the girls 100 and 200, and teammate Charli King topped pole vault.
Weston-McEwen girls also swept relays, with King and Lindsey joining Kelsey Graham and Rose White in winning the 4x100 while White and Graham teamed up with EvaLena Lieuallen and Brynn Brownie to take the 4x400.
"While the weather was not great, the competition was," TigerScots coach Shawn White said. "W-M athletes continued to set new personal records and score very well. I was very happy with how we competed all day."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.