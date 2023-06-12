MILTON-FREEWATER — LGBTQ+ people gathered Saturday, June 10, at Yantis Park in Milton-Freewater to celebrate the small city’s first Pride event.
Planned Parenthood, Raiz, the Party for Socialism and Liberation and Milton-Freewater community members organized the event for individuals to celebrate their identity and sexuality as Pride Month continues.
Dan Grimaldi, who coordinated with the organizations to create the celebration, said he hoped these kinds of events would become more common and not only in the month of June.
“As long as it’s sustainable. I hope to see this not just as just a one time of year kind of thing but throughout the entire year,” he said.
“I think it’s an achievement that’s not done by organizers like me, not done by organizations, not done by my comrades, but done by the people. As it is known that the motive force that pushes history forward is people,” Grimaldi said.
Pride events have been present in cities west of the Cascades for ages but have recently begun to spread to Eastern Oregon and Washington. Larger towns in the area, such as Pendleton and Walla Walla, have begun to celebrate Pride with parades and drag queen shows, marking the transition to a time when LGBTQ+ individuals can feel comfortable in expressing themselves.
Teie Zorich attended the event and said Pride celebrations weren’t moving to the eastern side of the state but are rather a celebration of what already is here.
Collin Hogan, who was sitting with Zorich, added that it was a positive message to see celebrations such as Pride pop up in Eastern Oregon communities.
“It’s a cool experience for me just because I haven’t seen it here before, I haven’t heard about it before,” Hogan said. “I know they had some stuff in Walla Walla, but Milton-Freewater can sometimes be different in terms of conservatism and stuff. So it makes me feel like things are going in a direction I’d like to see a little bit more of.”
Grimaldi said, “This expression of, ‘We’re out here, we’re proud to be out here,’ and setting this example for kids so they feel comfortable coming up in the schools and stuff like that. We’ve had people express how they’ve been out of the closet, but they still feel like they’re inside of a closet because of how sort of conservative things are.”
Party for Socialism and Liberation organizer Mitchell Malloy said more rural areas sometimes get left behind.
“I know that people tend to think of Washington and Oregon and the Northwest as being a much more safe haven for folks,” he said. “But I think anybody can tell you that east of the Cascades, it can get a little bit more risky, a little more dangerous. And so it’s really an honor to come out here and be able to support people who are LGBT, but don’t normally have a place to go or a way to express it.”
Malloy also said Pride events are important at this time because of the increase in attacks on trans people across the country.
Next to the PSL booth was one for Planned Parenthood and Raiz, which was providing resources for LGBTQ+ individuals and promoting the new Planned Parenthood facility in Walla Walla.
“Planned Parenthood wants to bring awareness to gender-affirming care and how to protect that in Washington and Oregon,” said Jaz Avalos, a Planned Parenthood community organizer. “We’re asking folks to sign up for our newsletter, so you can stay up to date with events to celebrate joy and pride and freedom, but there’s a lot more that we have to work on.”
While it may be the first Pride event to occur Milton-Freewater, Grimaldi said he is confident it won’t be the last.
“It takes people power, the people are the motive force of history,” he said. “And it’s going to take an organized people to keep this going.”