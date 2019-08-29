Blue Mountain Land Trust will host an introduction to watercolor nature painting under the tutelage of Joyce Anderson.
This class from 10 a.m.-noon on Sept. 7 requires no artistic talent or background and all materials will be provided.
Anderson will lead a fun-filled morning during which she will help students discover how watercolors can create a vision of the natural wonders all around us.
Anderson is a renowned watercolorist and teacher, having taught drawing and painting throughout the Walla Walla Valley since 1982.
A prolific painter, her subject matter encompasses landscapes, people, flowers, animals, still life and all things found in nature.
Her award-winning works have been displayed locally and throughout the Northwest. Photos of her paintings can be found on her Facebook page.
She has taught watercolors to beginners, intermediate and advanced students at Carnegie Art Center, The Center at the Park and Walla Walla Community College. Ever-popular as an instructor, she strives to show students the joys of watercolor.
Registration and RSVP are required at bmlt.org/events/nature-painting-2019 or call 525-3136. The cost is $20 for adults and free for youths 16 and 17.