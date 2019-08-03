The Northwest Justice Project nonprofit legal organization publishes an information sheet about truancy law in Washington state in English and Spanish.
Included in the informations is the following:
Parents must ask school officials for help with a truant student. Schools must offer help to get a child back to regular attendance. A school district must also prove the student missed the days claimed and that absences were unexcused.
Parents must appear at all court hearings on the truancy.
Courts can fine parents $25 per day that a child does not follow a court’s order, if they are found in contempt.
Courts can order a truant student to do community service hours. As of July 1, children can be sentenced to juvenile detention for up to three days.
For more information, go to washingtonlawhelp.org.