The Northwest Justice Project nonprofit legal organization publishes an information sheet about truancy law in Washington state in English and Spanish.

Included in the informations is the following:

Parents must ask school officials for help with a truant student. Schools must offer help to get a child back to regular attendance. A school district must also prove the student missed the days claimed and that absences were unexcused.

Parents must appear at all court hearings on the truancy.

Courts can fine parents $25 per day that a child does not follow a court’s order, if they are found in contempt.

Courts can order a truant student to do community service hours. As of July 1, children can be sentenced to juvenile detention for up to three days.

For more information, go to washingtonlawhelp.org.

