By Friday morning, the governors of New York and California had ordered — with significant exceptions — all their residents to stay home, to try to limit, as much as possible, the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Other states soon followed: New Jersey, Connecticut, Illinois. At least 1 in 5 Americans have been ordered to stay home.
In Washington, where the outbreak hit first and, initially, hardest in the Seattle area, a statewide shelter-in-place order has not come — at least not as of Saturday.
But the city of Everett decided Saturday to go it alone when Mayor Cassie Franklin ordered the city’s 110,000 residents to stay home. It is believed to be the first Washington city to take the drastic step to slow the spread of the contagion.
The massive Boeing manufacturing plant in Everett falls under an exemption for “essential businesses” and can remain open.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has opted against a similar statewide order, preferring to urge and plead with residents to stay home, even as other states have made it mandatory.
“I’m asking you, and you may say I am pleading with you, to stay home; stay home unless it is necessary that you go out,” Inslee said at a teleconference Friday. “I am exercising every ounce of the bully pulpit authority that I have.
“If anyone is living a normal life today, you are not doing what we need for you to do if we are going to save lives in this state,” Inslee said, adding that a legally binding order could still be coming if people don’t change their habits.
Officials here say the steps they have taken — closing schools, restaurants and theaters; banning large gatherings; and urging people to stay home — are tantamount to the “shelter-in-place” orders other states have issued, even as they’re not as stringent and don’t go quite as far.
“We absolutely need people to stay at home unless they need to go out,” Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said in Thursday interview with The Seattle Times. “But if we need to turn the dial more, we will.”
There is a difference, though, between urging people to stay home and ordering it.
“Shelter in place is very powerful and I think does drive home a message to an individual that it’s about them,” said David Postman, Inslee’s chief of staff. “Messaging does have an effect, we know for sure.”
Postman said they’ve had lengthy and technical discussions about whether to issue such an order, but don’t feel it’s necessary yet to shut down more businesses.
“There are profound economic consequences to families in the state of Washington if we make a decision of that nature,” Inslee said.
Inslee cited state traffic data showing fewer vehicles on Puget Sound arteries as evidence that social distancing is happening in some parts of the state, although not as much as is needed, he said.
There have been 1,793 confirmed cases of the virus in Washington and 94 deaths, the state Department of Health said Saturday, an increase in both categories from the previous day.
Where Washington has urged all businesses to allow employees to work from home, New York and California have ordered it, albeit with some exceptions.
“Shutting things down as much as possible is the only approach we have, especially short term,” said Arnold Monto, a professor of epidemiology and global health at the University of Michigan.
Public Health-Seattle & King County said measures already in place here “have already significantly restricted the activities of King County residents, similar to what might be accomplished via a shelter in place order.”
Judith Malmgren, a Seattle epidemiologist, said the directives aren’t clear enough — that people don’t understand what is allowed and what is not.
“As a citizen, I’m confused,” Malmgren said. “Everybody is confused. And that’s where the ‘stay at home’ order is clarification.”