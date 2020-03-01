By The Associated Press
Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency Saturday after a Washington man became the first in the nation to die of COVID-19.
Gov. Jay Inslee directed state agencies to use “all resources necessary” to prepare for and respond to the global outbreak of the coronavirus strain, first reported in China in December. The declaration also allows the use of the Washington National Guard, if necessary.
“We will continue to work toward a day where no one dies from this virus,” the governor vowed.
Health officials in California, Oregon and Washington state worried about the virus spreading through West Coast communities after confirming at least three patients were infected by unknown means. The patients had not visited an area where there was an outbreak, nor apparently been in contact with anyone who had.
Washington state officials issued a terse news release announcing the death there, gave no details and scheduled a news conference. A spokesperson for EvergreenHealth Medical Center, Kayse Dahl, said the person died in the facility in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland, but gave no other details.
Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, a Seattle and King county health official who works with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the person who died was a man in his 50s.
Washington state and King County health officials said “new people (have been) identified with the infection, one of whom died.” They did not say how many new cases there are.
Amy Reynolds of the Washington state health department said in a brief telephone interview: “We are dealing with an emergency evolving situation.”
The number of coronavirus cases in the United States is considered small. But convinced that the number of cases will grow, health agencies are ramping up efforts to identify those who might be sick.
The California Department of Public Health said Friday that the state will receive enough kits from the CDC to test up to 1,200 people a day for the COVID-19 virus after exhausting its initial 200 test kits.
Oregon was able to more quickly identify a case — an employee of an elementary school near Portland — because it was able to test a sample locally.
At the White House, President Donald Trump said Saturday there was “no reason to panic” despite the virus claiming its first victim inside the U.S.
Speaking at a news conference, he announced new restrictions on international travel to prevent its spread. They included a ban on travel to Iran recommendations that Americans not to travel to regions of Italy and South Korea where the virus has been prevalent.
He said 22 people in the U.S. had been stricken by the new coronavirus, of whom one had died and four were deemed “very ill.” Additional cases were “likely,” he added.
Trump said he was considering additional restrictions, including closing the U.S. border with Mexico, but later added: “This is not a border that seems to be much of a problem right now.”