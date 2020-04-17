As of Thursday, 50 local Tyson Fresh Meats workers have tested positive for COVID-19.
Meat processing centers across the nation have been shut down for 14 days to stop the virus spread when employees tested positive — two of them are Tyson-owned — but because of a lack of pressure from our elected officials, Tyson continues to keep its Wallula plant running, exposing hundreds of other workers to the virus and endangering the neighborhoods and communities in which those workers live, shop and go to the doctor.
We need to come together as a community (Walla Walla and Tri-Cities) and demand that our health departments and elected officials require Tyson to shut down its meat plant for at least 14 days.
Walla Walla County Community Health Director Meghan DeBolt indicated to the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin that there is no evidence the virus is transmitted through food, but the International Food Safety Authorities Network reports that coronaviruses are stable at low and freezing temperatures and can remain active on uncooked meat for long periods of time, so it is possible that infected meat could spread the virus to consumers.
Even with preventative measures Tyson is putting in place — e.g. plastic dividers between workers, optional surgical masks and hand-sanitizer stations — more workers will inevitably be infected, potentially setting off of a local outbreak that will send numbers in Eastern Washington skyrocketing.
That’s what happened, at any rate, in Sioux Falls, S.D., which is now home to one of the largest known clusters of coronavirus cases in the country: 934 cases, 644 of which can be directly traced to the Smithfield meat processing plant. They had even installed Plexiglas dividers between workers. The plant is now closed until further notice, but the deaths that have resulted from the negligence of managers and state and local officials (six so far) can’t be undone. A JBS plant in Colorado installed plastic dividers but eventually shut down after two workers died.
We can stop Walla Walla and the Tri-Cities from becoming another Sioux Falls, but only if we pressure officials at the state and local levels to put people’s lives before the immediate profit of Tyson Corporation and the U.S. meat supply.
No one is asking Tyson to close up shop and leave town: 14 days is a reasonable amount of time to wait for a top sirloin.
The Wallula plant is likely to close when cases rise anyway, so let’s make it happen before the death count rises.
Ittai Orr
Pittsburgh, Pa.
Former Kennewick resident