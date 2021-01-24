Walla Walla's airport maintained a Cold War footing in the 1960s with a U.S. Air Force presence By Joe Drazan Bygone Walla Walla Jan 24, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 A flight of U.S. Air Force Convair F-102 Delta Dagger jets line up Feb. 3, 1962, at the Walla Walla City-County Airport. Photo courtesy of JOE DRAZAN/BYGONE WALLA WALLA PROJECT A twin-rotor U.S. Air Force Kaman HH-43 Huskie helicopter was used for rescue and recovery operations. Photo courtesy of JOE DRAZAN/BYGONE WALLA WALLA PROJECT Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Throughout the 1960s during the Cold War, U.S. Air Force aircraft were active and noisy at the Walla Walla City-County Airport. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save