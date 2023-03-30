Oh, sure, we all know birds fly south for the winter. But “why” has been the eternal question. Until now.
The mystery has been solved, and Walla Walla author Rebecca Heisman has produced a new popular science book on the topic.
Heisman delves into the history and science behind bird migration research in “Flight Paths: How a Passionate and Quirky Group of Pioneering Scientists Solved the Mystery of Bird Migration.”
From 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 22, Heisman will sign copies of “Flight Paths” at Book & Game Co., 36 E Main St.
Published by HarperCollins in March, the 288-page book includes a full-color photo insert.
Heisman grew up in Ohio and earned a bachelor's degree in zoology and environmental studies from Ohio Wesleyan University and a master's degree in environmental education from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
“I’ve been interested in birds and wildlife in general ever since I was a kid, and when I moved to Walla Walla I transitioned from outdoor education to a career in science writing/science communication,” Heisman said.
Before the pandemic she worked full-time remotely for the scientific American Ornithological Society and wrote for the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, American Bird Conservancy and Audubon Society.
Shortly after leaving the AOS, she began working on a book proposal in June 2020 and signed a contract with a publisher in March 2021.
For her research she joined ornithologists in the field in such places as Montana, Illinois and Louisiana, read copious amounts and conducted Zoom interviews.
A member of Blue Mountain Audubon Society, at the February meeting she gave attendees a sneak preview of her book before it was officially published.
Heisman is on a speaking and book signing tour with engagements on March 25 to the Eastern Bird Banding Association Festival/Conference in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania; virtually on March 28 to Vintage Books in Vancouver, Washington; virtually on March 30 for the World Migratory Bird Day Book Club; on April 4 at Town Hall Seattle; on April 5 to Seattle Audubon; virtually on April 10 at Honest Dog Books; on April 15 at the Harney County Bird Festival Conference in Burns, Oregon; on April 19 at Santa Barbara, California Audubon; virtually on May 1 for the Toronto Bird Celebration in Ontario, Canada; as well as others.
Find out more about these events and linking to her talks virtually at rebeccaheisman.com/events.
A freelance science writer and bird enthusiast living in Walla Walla since 2014, Heisman has authored a variety of Dry Creek science columns in the Union-Bulletin, from how a river gets its shape; how high-water events in Mill Creek and other area waterways transform and enrich the earth; and how fish transition from freshwater to ocean seas and back.
She says she “loves nerding out about birds.” She's contributed to such publications as Audubon, Sierra and Hakai magazines, bioGraphic, Living Bird and Bird Conservation.
From 2015 to 2020, she worked for the American Ornithological Society, the world's largest professional organization for bird scientists.
In “Flight Paths,” Heisman looks at the how and why birds navigate the skies over thousands of miles from continent to continent in fall and spring.
This process has fascinated humans but only recently have they come to understand those airborne treks.
“‘Flight Paths’ is the never-before-told story of how a group of migration-obsessed scientists in the 20th and 21st centuries engaged nearly every branch of science to understand bird migration — from where and when they take off to their flight paths and behaviors, their destinations and the challenges they encounter getting there,” a description of the book states on harpercollins.com.
Heisman examines the development of techniques used in tracking migratory birds.
She writes about modern science’s major technological breakthroughs and reveals the behind-the-scenes, almost-lost stories of scientists who applied inventions to further the human understanding of nature and birds.
“Heisman demonstrates that the real power of science happens when people work together, focusing their minds and knowledge on a common goal. While the world looks to tackle massive challenges involving conservation and climate, the story of migration research offers a beacon of hope that we can find solutions to difficult and complex problems,” harpercollins.com reported.
