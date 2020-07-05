Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the City of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last July: .00 inches
This July so far: .00 inches
Chinook salmon, steelhead return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton Freewater, as of June 26, 2020, are Spring Chinook, 78, and Steelhead, 179.
Data collected by The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 14.46 million gallons per day.
Last week’s average water use: 12.37 million gallons per day.
First week of July 2019 average water use: 14.89 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of June 24 – June 30, precipitation was 0.00 inches and turf grass in the area used 1.49 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray type sprinklers 4 times for 15 minutes and rotor type sprinklers 4 times for 56 minutes. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water savings tips
Water Conservation for Kids – 5 Simple Steps
- Explain to children why clean water is important. Explain that they need it to drink, cook, water plants and bathe.
- Let them know that running the water while brushing their teeth, washing fruits and vegetables and when playing water games outside wastes fresh water.
- Check into ideas for water conservation and how kids can recycle water. Make a chart demonstrating different ideas for water conservation.
- Catch rainwater in a bucket and let kids use it for watering plants inside and outside.
- Let kids do tasks around the home that help teach water conservation. Some examples that chores teach are: load the dishwasher or washing machine only when full, turn the hose off when washing pets and cars, fill the sink with water when washing dishes and water the lawn in the early morning or evening hours and not during the middle of the day.