Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last June: 3.13 inches for the month
This June so far: .18 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of June 29, 2023, are Spring Chinook, 51; Steelhead, 412.
Data collected by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 14.81 million gallons per day. Last week’s average water use: 14.80 million gallons per day. Fifth week of June 2022 average water use: 15.38 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of June 23 to June 29, precipitation was 0.00 inches and turf grass in the area used 1.42 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray type sprinklers 4 times for 14 minutes and rotor type sprinklers 4 times for 53 minutes. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates at the Walla Walla Community College weather station, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water savings tips
• Install an instant water heater near your kitchen sink so you don't have to run the water while it heats up. This also reduces energy costs.
• If your dishwasher is new, cut back on rinsing. Newer models clean more thoroughly than older ones.
• Water guideline: Your lawn is getting dry when footprints remain after walking on it. For your lawn and plants, water in short, repeated intervals for best absorption, especially on slopes or compacted soils.
• Use a soil probe to test soil moisture: Water only when a soil probe shows dry soil, or a screwdriver is difficult to push into the soil.
• Water without waste: Interrupt watering when puddles or runoff occurs. This allows the water to penetrate into the soil before resuming irrigation.
• Time your shower to keep it under five minutes. You’ll save up to 1,000 gallons a month.
• Wash your produce in the sink or a pan that is partially filled with water instead of running water from the tap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.