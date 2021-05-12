The excitement and anticipation of travel planning is something we have all missed over the past many months. That's why the Union-Bulletin has compiled the Walla Walla Visitor's Guide, free to all Valley residents and beyond: https://www.union-bulletin.com/visitor_guide/
Discover some of the hotels, wineries, restaurants, activities and attractions that make Walla Walla so special in this year’s guide, such as: winding down with Walla Walla Valley wines; historical homes in Walla Walla; outdoor havens, hikes, picnics, and beautiful views; and much more.
Walla Walla was one of the country’s first leisure travel destinations to develop and implement a visitor-focused, destination-wide health & safety initiative.
Learn all there is to explore in Walla Walla, including our charming downtown boasting a small-town-meets-big-city vibe, a nationally recognized food scene that rivals cities many times our size and a wine scene that is among the world’s best.