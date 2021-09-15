COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla Valley Academy's volleyball team knocked off Tri-Cities Prep in four sets here Tuesday, Sept. 14. The scores were 25-12, 21-25, 25-7, 25-13.
Coming off a sweep of their season-opener here last week against White Swan, the Knights (2-0 record) kept up their dominating pace.
"Tuesday put our second match in the books," WWVA coach Robin Browning said. "Our Lady Knights came out on fire. Sahara Browning started the evening off with a serving run of 11 — nine of those being aces. Rylee King and Makaenah Puckett threw in two more aces a piece, and the evening was off to a great start."
Sarah Browning wound up scoring 22 kills, serving 17 aces, hustling after two digs and making a block, while teammate Makiah Stepper had five kills, three aces, two digs and a block.
Rylee King added four kills, eight aces and a block, Makaenah Puckett had four kills, five aces and a dig, Madison Irving put up four aces and three assists, and Celeste Santellano was good for 28 assists, an ance and a dig.
WWVA also had Kienna Stepper with a kill, a block and a dig, as well as Ciara Scully on a dig.
The Knights are back at Thursday in Dayton, looking for another strong performance.
"With the girls all contributing, the first set was over and done in short order," coach Browning said. "But Tri Cities Prep is always great at making adjustments, and battling with us. The second set we did not continue the momentum that we had started in the first. Our passing and coverage was problematic, and we dug a hole that we did not have enough time to recover from.
"A loss is sometimes just what a team needs to kick start a little more effort," coach Browning said. "And that's exactly what it did for the Lady Knights. In the third set, the girls came out much more focused. We didn't even get around our rotation. Everyone contributed to serving and hitting. Sahara Browning, with sweet sets from Celeste Santellano, could not be stopped. She had 22 kills to lead the team.
"We switched up some rotation strategies, and the girls served, covered and passed much better," coach Browning said. "When five of our six hitters also all racked up kills, the momentum swung back to our side of the court, and we finished with our second win of the season.
"We have more to work on to meet the goals that we have for this season, but we're very happy with this young team's effort and growth in our opening weeks," coach Browning said. "We are looking forward to playing Dayton-Waitsburg on Thursday, and continue growing as a team."
