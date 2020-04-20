Walla Walla, Umatilla counties see uptick in COVID-19 cases

Walla Walla County Department of Community Health is reporting 33 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday.
County health officials said this morning eight of the cases here are employees of Tyson Fresh Meats in Wallula.
Fifteen of the Walla Walla County cases have recovered. And negative tests add up to 1,127, officials said.
Seventeen people with the coronavirus live in Walla Walla, seven in Burbank-Wallula, six in College Place and three in Prescott, according to the county.
In Washington state, 138,642 tests for the virus have been administered; 11,790 are confirmed as positive, a rate of 8.5%.
There have been 634 linked deaths.
According to Oregon Health Authority information today, Umatilla County now has 26 cases of COVID-19, although local health officials had not yet validated that number by press time.
The county typically releases updated information after noon, Monday through Friday.
OHA said 479 tests have resulted in negative findings in Umatilla County.
There have been 74 deaths from the coronavirus in Oregon; 1,910 people have tested positive for the disease, while 37,128 tests have returned as negative.
The state said it is now posting updates on COVID-19 test results and supplies.
According to a news release, OHA is providing testing for the coronavirus through the Oregon State Public Health Laboratory, while hospitals around the state continue building lab testing capacity.
Several Oregon hospital laboratories and commercial laboratories also provide external testing capacity for the state.
Short-term goals for Oregon's COVID-19 testing plan include protection for health care providers, first responders and critical infrastructure workers, officials said.
The plan is to increase access to testing in health care settings to appropriately assess, triage and treat patients to identify and control the spread of disease in congregate care settings.
Officials are also working to eliminate racial and ethnic disparities in COVID-19 health outcomes.
Longer term, testing is a key strategy for understanding the transmission of the virus and population prevalence of disease, OHA said.
Neither Walla Walla or Umatilla counties have reported a death from COVID-19.