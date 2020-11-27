Walla Walla and Umatilla counties saw a total increase of 166 COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, health officials reported Friday.
Walla Walla County reported 53 new cases, with the death toll since the pandemic began holding at 21 as of Friday afternoon.
The new case numbers on the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health's website at ubne.ws/3759wtq represent a two-day total due to data not being reported on Thanksgiving.
The department did not update numbers Saturday and indicated the next update would come Monday.
The county currently has 442 active cases with 11 people in the hospital because of the virus. The active cases include 123 inmates at the Washington State Penitentiary.
Since mid-March, Walla Walla County has had 2,195 COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths, according to Community Health data.
In a breakdown by cities, Walla Walla has had 1,635 cases since the first case in March; College Place, 317; Burbank/Wallula, 131; Prescott, 47; Touchet/Lowden, 37; Waitsburg, 21; and Dixie, 7.
The number of people considered recovered is 1,732.
Umatilla County, which also didn't update its numbers on Thursday, reported 89 new cases over the past two days, according to the Region 9 COVID-19 Dashboard at ubne.ws/3kPUzBk. The Oregon Health Authority reported another 24 positive tests for the county Saturday morning.
The county's death toll remained at 49 as of a Friday morning dashboard update.
The county has now seen 4,301 cases since mid-March. It is no longer reporting active case or daily hospitalization numbers. A city-by-city breakdown was not available on the Umatilla County dashboard.