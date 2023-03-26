The summer musical is making a comeback this year with performances of "The Secret Garden," a musical based on the 1911 novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett.
"The Secret Garden" tells the story of Mary Lennox, an orphan who discovers a neglected garden belonging to her late aunt, and the magic it holds.
The score was composed by Lucy Simon, who passed away in October 2022 at the age of 82.
"The Secret Garden" was the choice of Walla Walla Summer Theater's musical primarily because the resources available are appropriate for that production.
However, the themes of the show are fitting for the theater, the community and the world.
The story weaves themes of loss, memory, forgiveness and the mind overcoming adversity, a metaphor for the community rising out of the pandemic, said Tyson Kaup, the Walla Walla native whose idea it was to begin the process of bringing summer theater back to the community.
The music for the show will be directed by Robb Harrison, current artistic director of the Walla Walla Choral Society.
The sweeping score is timeless, and the story is alluring to all ages.
It starts in darkness and elevates the spirit as it progresses.
It will be a cathartic experience, said director and choreographer Brad Willcuts.
“The show's emotional resonance is perhaps its greatest strength, as it evokes strong feelings of nostalgia, empathy and connection in viewers,” he said. “At a time when people are yearning for emotional connection and meaningful experiences, 'The Secret Garden' offers a poignant and unforgettable journey into the depths of the human soul.”
Willcuts, who works at Michigan State University as an associate professor of musical theater and choreography, was the sixth generation to grow up on the same plot of land in Walla Walla.
Community members remember the Fort Walla Walla Amphitheater fondly as a source of summer entertainment and a creative outlet for those who love performing arts.
Such classics as "Annie," "State Fair" and "Bye Bye Birdie," among many others graced the stage at the amphitheater during its heyday.
With the support of the community, the amphitheater could be returned to its glory, Willcuts said.
He and Kaup, lifelong friends and theater buddies, had been talking about resurrecting the summer theater for years, and it finally seemed like the right time.
And they aren’t messing around; they’ve called in the big guns from Broadway.
Heather Botts, a Walla Walla native and renowned Broadway actress, will star in "The Secret Garden" as the late Lily Craven.
Kaup, not entirely believing Botts would take the role, what with being busy with larger productions, sent her a text as a shot in the dark, asking whether she would. She agreed.
The production will be at Cordiner Hall with the goal of raising funds to renovate and reopen the outdoor amphitheater.
The facility needs a lot of work, and the organization has broken down the renovations into three phases that will build one after the other.
Their vision "includes the creation of a self-sustaining professional theater company that will produce a summer theater festival of multiple Broadway-style shows," according to the organization's website, "The space will also serve as a multi-use rehearsal and performance center for local nonprofits."
They would like to offer multiple levels of seating suited to families on a budget and businesses that would like to reserve more expensive box seats.
This will allow the community to enjoy the venue while making it financially sustainable.
There is also a focus on accessibility, Kaup said.
The organization has a strong mission toward equity, which includes the various seat types and prices as well as renovating mobility access so the whole community can comfortably attend the productions.
All systems need to be upgraded; the earliest the organizers expect the project to be complete is the end of summer 2024, but they acknowledge that 2025 is a more likely estimate.
The founders hope to give the next generation of performers a robust theater experience and community like they had growing up — combining vigor and hard work with a love of performing arts to produce entertainment for the community and enrichment for performers and budding artists.
For more information, visit wallawallasummertheater.org.
