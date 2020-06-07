Walla Walla’s Economic Comeback from COVID-19

The history-making job losses at Walla Walla-based companies and organizations appears to have peaked in late May.
As measured by initial claims for unemployment, a total of new claims came in at 300 for the week ending May 23. That’s down from a high of 932 for the week ending April 4.
As measured by continuing claims for unemployment, 2,329 employees of Walla Walla companies and organizations were unemployed on May. That is considerably lower than the peak reached on May 16 of 2,901.
What’s next? What will the local labor market look like in three months? In six months? This question touches on economists’ modeling of the future path the national recovery. Will it be V-shaped? Will it look like a square root? Or, more pessimistically, a long (Nike) swoosh?
At this point, all national models point toward a dismal second quarter (ending in June), a bad (still negative growth) third quarter, and a so-so fourth quarter.
The average of the top 50 national forecasters anticipates the following GDP growth rates (expressed at an annual rate) over the four quarters of the year: -4.8%, -32.7% (!), 11.6% and 8.8%. For all of 2020, this consensus forecast (the Bluechip, compiled by Arizona State University) currently predicts a drop of real (inflation-adjusted) GDP of 5.6%.
For Washington, the Economic Revenue & Forecast Council (ERFC) recently published its latest outlook for the state economy. In terms of personal income, the Council has estimated that the first quarter showed slight growth, at 0.7%. For the second quarter, ERFC is forecasting negative growth of -4.3%.
For the final two quarters of 2020, its economists foresee somewhat of a rollercoaster ride, with growth rates of 8.1% and -4.2%, respectively. For the year as a whole, the ERFC anticipates very slight growth in the state, but growth nonetheless, at 1.1%.
To the degree that Walla Walla’s economy matches that of the state, we might expect a similar pattern here. By one measure, per capita personal income, Walla Walla is perfectly correlated, at 0.99, over the past decade with movements in Washington’s per capita personal income.
So what happens, or is forecast to happen, in Washington state might very well happen in Walla Walla. This assumes, of course, that the ERFC’s predictions are reasonably accurate.
What then will lead the local economy out of the recession in the next two quarters? All sectors should contribute, but to various degrees. To this observer, the recovery will be led by those activities that are permitted under Phase 2 of the Safe Start Washington plan with few, if any, restrictions.
The top three are construction, health care and manufacturing.
As of May 23, those Walla Wallans in construction who were drawing unemployment benefits numbered 127. That count has already come down by 40 in two weeks.
Assuming that projects are still on the books, progress in bringing down unemployed numbers in this sector should be swift.
Health care presents more of a challenge. First, it represents a large portion of those currently unemployed: 357, or about 15%. This places it second among all sectors, after accommodations and food service.
Second, in the wake of the initial shutdown and rising public awareness of the transmissibility of COVID-19, patients are reportedly coming to clinics, dentist offices and elective surgery suites at hospitals only slowly.
If the Walla Walla medical community, however, can demonstrate to its patients that they have transmission dangers of the virus boxed in, then most health workers are likely to be re-employed again by the end of summer.
Manufacturing should be the third sector to lead Walla Walla’s economic recovery. Its late May unemployment numbers stood at 234. While Walla Walla manufacturing shows some diversification, the bulk of the activities take place in food. In particular, meat processing.
Unlike health care, the cause behind the unemployed in meatpacking doesn’t appear to be demand-related. According to a recent Wall Street Journal story (May 31), demand for beef has led to rapid price increases.
Instead, the issue lies in the production process. So the degree to which Tyson has been able to resume production lines close to their pre-COVID 19 norms will help determine how well manufacturing fares in the county.
This is not to say that the second largest industry in the sector, beverage manufacturing, will not influence the outcome of Walla Walla’s manufacturing sector. But its number of unemployed as of May 23, was small, at 74.
What about the ability of the other large sectors to lift the ranks of the employed here? Those sectors – government, retail, food services – all have their unique sets of challenges. In the next column, we’ll attempt to provide some insight, via data, on their recovery.