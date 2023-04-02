Combining forces again, members of Walla Walla Kiwanis and Kiwanis of Tri-Cities Industry club in Richland will host the Inland Empire Century Bike Ride fundraiser from 6 a.m.-1 p.m. May 13.
It starts and finishes at Columbia Park Trail, 6007 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick.
Routes skirting the Columbia and Yakima rivers wind through parks and over bridges and return to a traditional route in the Horse Heaven Hills.
For family-oriented and casual cyclists, there is a 25-mile route. More challenging routes for experienced riders cover 50-, 75- and 100-mile distances.
Drinks, snacks and bathroom accommodations are offered on each course and route monitors in vehicles will respond to cyclist emergencies and promote cyclist safety.
Register and find more details at inlandempirecentury.org.
The Walla Walla-Tri-Cities Kiwanis partnership can have a very positive impact on the Walla Walla community, said Walla Walla club President John Lohrmann.
The more Walla Walla County residents who register for the ride, the more revenue is returned to the Walla Walla community to support many needs associated with local children.
Up to 400 cyclists from Walla Walla, Benton and Franklin counties and around the Northwest have participated in the IEC Bike Ride each year prior to the pandemic.
When IEC Bike Ride representative from Tri-Cities Industries Kiwanis Club, Arthur Broady spoke to the Walla Walla Kiwanis membership recently, he encouraged Walla Walla Kiwanis members to take full advantage of the opportunity to raise funds for their community.
The Pacific Northwest District includes 314 Kiwanis clubs in Oregon, Washington, Alaska, the Idaho Panhandle, Siskiyou County of California and British Columbia and Yukon Territory, Canada.
“The global organization of volunteers strives to improve the world one child and one community at a time,” Arthur said in a release.
IEC Bike Ride registration forms are available in Walla Walla at WorthFit Studio, Falkenbergs Jewelers, Bright’s Candies, Bicycle Barn, Mani-Pedi nail salon, Allegro Cyclery, Walla Walla Clothing Co., Animal Clinic East, Sally Beauty Supply, Starbucks, Visit Walla Walla and Whitman College.
“The cyclists traveling from the farthest locations typically sign up for the longest routes,” Broady said. “This provides the more serious cyclists an early start on the cycling season in a very well-planned and supported event.”
“This is a wonderful opportunity for everyone who owns a bicycle, young and old, to spend a lovely day biking and enjoying the many event vendors who join in to help make it a real fun day,” Broady said.
