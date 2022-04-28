Walla Walla Public Library welcomes Anne Ruggles Gere, Ph.D., to speak on Preserving Cultures: Native American Women Teachers in Boarding Schools, Tuesday, May 3 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the library at 238 E. Alder Street in Walla Walla.
Based on her forthcoming book, “Agents of Survivance: Indigenous Women Teachers in Boarding Schools”, Gere’s talk will highlight four Indigenous women teachers in boarding schools during the “boarding school era” 1875-1930 in the U.S.
According to the press release, Gere’s talk will examine the way ideas contributed to progressive contemporary Indigenous education. Her presentation will feature Sarah Winnemucca (Thocmentony), founder of a bilingual school in 1885; Alice Callahan, who described a transcultural model of teacher education; Angel DeCora (Hinook-Mahiwi-Kalinaka), who helped shift American Indian art from an anthropological study to part of the American art aesthetic; and Ella Deloria (Anpétu Wašté Win), who appropriated the Euro-American pageant as a vehicle for affirming American Indian history and traditions.
The presentation will also discuss the phenomenon of indigenous boarding schools and their horrific legacies more broadly. Gere’s interest in the history of teachers at American Indian boarding schools is twofold: as the mother of two Native American daughters, and as a scholar and teacher of writing and education.
A former president of NCTE (National Council of Teachers of English) and past chair of the Conference on College Composition and Communication, Gere was the 2018 president of the Modern Language Association.
She is also the Arthur F. Thurnau Professor and Gertrude Buck Collegiate Professor at the University of Michigan, where she directs the Sweetland Center for Writing and serves as co-chair of the joint PhD program in English and education. She serves as Associate Director of the Oakland Writing Project in Flint, Michigan.
Masks are optional but highly encouraged for this in-person only event. Seating is limited. Please do not attend this event if you are feeling unwell or have any symptoms of illness.
Questions? Contact Twila Johnson-Tate, Public Services Librarian, at ttate@wallawallawa.gov, or 509-524-4443.
