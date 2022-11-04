The following stories first appeared in the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin eEdition. To access the eEdition, go to replica.union-bulletin.com.
No one injured in apartment fire in Walla Walla
A fire Tuesday in a second-story apartment in the first block of South Clinton Street caused a building to be evacuated, but no injuries were reported.
Fire crews prevent the flames from spreading beyond the apartment were the fire started.
Crews from the Walla Walla Fire and College Place fire department, along with Walla Walla County Fire District 4 responded at 6:31 p.m. When they arrived, evacuation of the building was already underway.
Crews had the fire contained by 6:44 p.m.
The cause of the fire is listed as accidental, with damage estimated at $100,000.
Walla Walla School Board recognized as school board of the year
A state association has named the Walla Walla School Board the “School Board of the Year” for medium-sized school districts.
The Washington State School Directors Association also awarded the board its fifth title as a “Board of Distinction.”
The five-person board, made up of Eric Rindal, Kathy Mulkerin, Derek Sarley, Ruth Ladderud and Terri Trick, was one of 17 medium-sized district boards to earn the Board of Distinction title out of 74 medium-sized districts in the state. It is the fifth time the board has been honored with the designation of distinction.
The board was chosen, in part due to its leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and its academic recovery response, according to the directors association.
“This acknowledgment highlights ways we have successfully worked to close the achievement gap and communicate openly and transparently. We are all the more motivated to further support the success of all students and to improve communication and involvement with our students and their parents,” said school board President Ruth Ladderud.
“This is an incredible accomplishment that speaks to their commitment, transparency, leadership and passion,” Walla Walla School Superintendent Wade Smith said in a release.
