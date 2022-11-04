Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAIN THROUGH SATURDAY WILL CREATE RISING RIVERS AND STREAMS... ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Washington, including the following county, Walla Walla. * WHEN...Until 400 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall, especially Mill Creek east of Walla Walla as stage peaks at 18 feet on Saturday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 922 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Kooskooskie. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. &&