The following stories first appeared in the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin eEdition. To access the eEdition, go to replica.union-bulletin.com.
Body cameras missing from Walla Walla’s draft budget
Conspicuously absent from Walla Walla’s roughly $87 million draft biennial budget for 2023-2024 are funds set aside for police body cameras and a records official to process requests for footage.
“I was surprised and disappointed this wasn’t included in the budget,” Councilmember Rick Eskil said at a City Council meeting Wednesday. “Because it’s my perception that the council was in favor of this.”
Members of the Chief’s Advisory Committee, a group of community representatives formed in 2020 to review department policies and make recommendations to increase trust, had recommended the city move forward with body cameras. Committee members argued that the cameras would not only improve transparency, but would also protect officers and the city against lawsuits.
The preliminary budget presented Monday is not final, and the Council is likely to discuss the implications of adding body cameras and a records official into the budget during the upcoming Monday, Nov. 14 city workshop.
“Come November 14, we are returning to the budget issue and undoubtedly, among other issues, we’ll be talking about this very matter and that is body cameras and additional position in the police department,” said Mayor Tom Scribner.
Missing woman
The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to seek information on a woman whose pickup truck was found abandoned on Yox Road, northwest of Walla Walla.
Undersheriff Joe Klundt said Friday there is no new information on the search for 55-year-old Courtney Shelton since her vehicle was found Wednesday.
Shelton has ties to South Carolina, but no known connection to the Walla Walla area, Klundt said.
Klundt also said she has not been reported missing.
She was last seen with a German shepherd a day before her pickup was found.
Her vehicle, that was found on a rural road in northwest Walla Walla County, is a “newer model Toyota pickup,” Klundt said.
The Sheriff’s Office asks anybody with any information on Shelton to contact the office’s non-emergency dispatch line at 509-527-1960.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.