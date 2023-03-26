Walla Wallan Lauren M. Ruthven made the 2022 University of Notre Dame College of Engineering fall semester dean's list for outstanding scholarship.
Students who achieve dean's honors at the Catholic institution in Notre Dame, Indiana, represent the top 30 percent of students in their college.
Ruthven, a 2019 DeSales Catholic High School alumna, will graduate in May with a civil engineering degree.
She is a four-year alto saxophone player with the Notre Dame marching band.
She also performs with the hockey pep and university concert bands and in a saxophone ensemble.
Lauren and the marching band traveled with the football team to Las Vegas for the Shamrock Series football game.
The Irish and Brigham Young University Cougars faced off on Oct. 8 in Allegiant Stadium. Notre Dame won 28-20.
Ruthven is currently mulling over post graduation plans, including pursuing a professional engineer license.
All states require that candidates complete four years of qualifying engineering experience, typically under the supervision of a professional engineer, according the National Society of Professional Engineers.
About working in a male-dominated field, Ruthven said, “I am definitely getting a fair chance. My year of civil engineers at ND is about 1/3 female and 2/3 male. Professors make sure that even though the classes are male dominated, everyone feels confident speaking up and participating in class.
“I worked in construction management over the summer, and was one of I think four field employees out of around 70. Even there, the company did their best to ensure my opinions were taken seriously. So yes, definitely being treated fairly even in a male-dominated environment.”
Lauren is the daughter of Steve and Kathy Ruthven of Walla Walla.
