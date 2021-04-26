A Walla Walla man was arrested for investigation of domestic assault, attorneys said in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Friday, April 23.
Nicholas T. Hunter, 31, was charged with first-degree assault involving domestic violence, a Class A felony, which holds a maximum penalty of life in prison. Hunter reportedly attacked several people at a residence on Edith Avenue, and Walla Walla police arrested Hunter on Thursday morning.
His court-appointed attorney, Robin Olson, requested that Hunter receive a mental health evaluation, which Judge Brandon L. Johnson granted.
Johnson also set Hunter’s bail at $10,000 and named him in a domestic violence protection order.