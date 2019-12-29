Walla Walla lag new firms not as dire as it appears

The emergence of new firms in Walla Walla County seems to have taken a dive in the past 5 years.
Walla Walla Trends indicator 1.2.5 reveals negative numbers for every pair of years since 2014. The information, from Washington State’s Employment Security Department, says that in total the county lost 178 companies between 2014 and 2018.
Further, as the graph below shows, Walla Walla’s growth rate has seriously lagged the rate of growth (or loss) for the entire state.
A word about the data: the indicator measures net growth of firms. As such, it considers both births (entrants) and deaths (exits) of companies. To take the pulse of local entrepreneurship, we would ideally like separate measures, but that detail doesn’t exist at the county level. Communities obviously like to see a strong birth rate of companies, as it indicates a thriving entrepreneurial culture.
The attitude toward deaths is a little more ambiguous. Exits cover those firms that actually shut their doors but also those that merged with others. A merger usually doesn’t equate to job disappearance. Some analysts of entrepreneurship like to add births and deaths to arrive at “churn” rate. The higher the churn the better, according to this perspective, because it indicates a culture where it is OK to fail. Economic development experts, on the other hand, might argue that a high exit rate points to several issues – a declining economy, burdensome regulations, or firms in the wrong lines of business.
In any case, we don’t know all the forces behind the net numbers reported here. It is safe to state that most analysts would like to see a positive annual number and a trend that slopes upward.
To be sure, Walla Walla is not unique among eastern Washington metros. All MSAs east of the Cascades registered negative net growth of firms over the same five-year period. Spokane fared the best, largely due to a surge in net new firms in 2018. In the Tri Cities, three of the five years show negative growth. In the greater Wenatchee area, four of the five years show similar results. But, with the exception of Grant County, Walla Walla showed the greatest loss percentage.
What might be happening to explain this trend? A category in the broad healthcare sector, social assistance, shows the largest losses here. Social assistance is composed of childcare, adult care, vocational rehabilitation, community food, and child services. In the county, the number of firms active in this sector went from 625 to 493.
But it appears that a data artefact is playing a significant role in that change. “We have seen a cleanup of dormant accounts and not responding accounts, resulting in a decrease in firms for NAICS 62” (the code for the healthcare sector),” said Ajsa Suljic, Washington State labor economist for southeastern Washington. So, sometimes changes in an indicator reflect the challenges of keeping track. It is likely there was real decline in the sector, but the amount remains unknown.
The second-largest contributor to the drop in firms came from the agricultural sector. In particular, the count went from 238 to 207. This loss was entirely attributable to “crop production” firms, aka farms. For the remainder of the local economic sectors, all changes were minor. So outside of social assistance & farming, there was little change in the number of firms in the county.
This result isn’t surprising, for two demographic factors. First, the county has added only 1,650 residents over the period. Second, the share of the 65-plus population has expanded significantly over the five years. As Trends indicator 0.1.3 illustrates, in 2014 the share of this age group was 16.7%; as of 2018, it was 19.5%. People in this age group haven’t bowed out entirely from work, but it’s unlikely that many are running start-ups. It is also hard to imagine a burst of start-up activities in a county with very slow population growth.
A word about the data — they cover only those firms with at least one person other than the owner on the payroll. Census provides another measure of the entrepreneurial spirit in a local economy: sole proprietors, or those without any employees. It might surprise readers to learn that in 2017, the most recent year for which data are available, that the county held 3,232 of these businesses. In 2014, it was 3,095, or a 4% increase.
Understandably, these are micro businesses; in 2017 the implied average revenue was a little less than $43,000.
For now, the actual change in the number of Walla Walla firms with a payroll has been negative. While the decline is not as deep as the graph portrays, it is still left of zero. A big question, for this and any local economy, is whether solo entrepreneurs want and are able to expand their operations. If so, then the pulse of entrepreneurship might quicken in Walla Walla.