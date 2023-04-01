EAST WENATCHEE — Walla Walla High School's track and field teams, both boys and girls, together Friday, March 31, swept the Eastmont Twilight Invitational with each Blue Devils squad compiling the best overall score respectively among the nine teams on hand.
Wa-Hi boys ended up with 154 points, 26.5 ahead of second place Central Valley of Spokane, while Wa-Hi girls tallied 140.5 points, 26.2 ahead of second place Skyline.
"Break out the brooms," Blue Devils coach Eric Hisaw said. "Our kids got off the bus, were extremely focused and dominated this meet from the very start. We were so good mentally today, and our competitive spirit was fantastic.
"I'm so proud of these kids and how well they performed today."
Meet officials wound up honoring a pair of Wa-Hi boys, both Brody Hartly and Jake Hisaw, as co-Male Athletes of the Eastmont Twilight Invitational.
Both of the Blue Devils teams are scheduled to next compete Wednesday, April 12, in Hermiston, Oregon, at a Mid-Columbia Conference double-dual also including Kamiakin.
This week leading up to the Hermiston meet offers others possible venues for Blue Devils during spring break at Wa-Hi with invitationals taking place Friday, April 7, in California at both Arcadia High School and South Pasadena High.
"Heading into spring break, I couldn't be more pleased with our kids right now," Hisaw said. "We are really, really good.
"The kids know it, but the impressive part about this team — guys and girls — is their drive to be great and their competitive fire. They have an interval drive and focus on the process, that is truly going to only continue to produce great marks.
"It's time to use spring break to get some rest, heal up a little and come back refreshed and ready for the last 6-8 weeks of the season. It's going to be a great finish for the Big Blue Train. We are rolling down the track and picking up speed, and we are not going to slow down for anyone."
The Blue Devils dominated the Eastmont Twilight Invitational.
"Perhaps the best mark of the day on the girls' side of things today was Whitney Griffith's huge throw of 128-feet, 7-inches in the discus. This is No. 6 all-time at Wa-Hi.
"What makes this really impressive is that she didn't have a great pre-lim series, with two scratches, but she never lost faith in herself, stayed positive and didn't lose composure. She really performed under pressure and showed what we knew was inside her.
"Continuing in the field for the girls were tremendous marks in the javelin where Eden Glaus threw a 9-foot personal record of 104-7 to place second, Kirsten Anderson gets better every week in the pole vault and she had a 6-foot PR clearing 9-06 to win the vault, and Jailyn Davenport cleared a lifetime best of 5-02 in the high jump to come in first place as well. Just terrific work by these gals.
"On the track, we had season bests by Macy Eggart and Stella Billingsly in the 1,600 run as well as huge PRs in the 800 for Sophia Glaus and Celia Reina. These gals fought every step of the race.
"The girls 400-meter dash was a terrific race between two Walla Walla teammates as Ava Nelson just edged Carly Newton at the line to take fist and second place with great early season times of 60.90 and 60.96. I was really impressed by their strength the last 100 meters of the race and their race composure. They did a really nice job running stride for stride and not breaking form or technique.
"Ashlyn Nielson had a very solid day, finishing second in the 100 and then coming back to win the 200 in a very solid time of 26.19.
"Our hurdlers are making really good progress as well. Kaitlyn King was terrific in the third 100 hurdles race of her life, finishing third. She's starting to really figure it out.
"Finally, our girls' relay teams were the class of the meet. They won the 4x100, were second in the 4x200 and third in the 4x400 relays. The passed the baton very well, and ran very, very solid times. The 4x100 time of 50.31 — by Nelson, Davenport, Cami Martin and Nielsen — was the second-best time in the state.
"The boys results are awfully similar to the girls, but you have to tip your cap the co-Athletes of the Meet. Brody Hartley won the 1,600 in a state-leading time of 4:15, then doubled back with a very good time of 1:57 in 800 to win both events. Jake Hisaw won the 110 hurdles in 15.18, the 300 hurdles in 40.43 and ran the second-best time in school history, 22.04, to win his third race of the day in the 200.
"Then these two joined forces with Caleb Morehead and Isaiah Roberson to win the 4x400 relay. They accounted for 60 of our team's 150 points and truly deserved to be the athletes of the meet.
"Caleb Morehead won the 400 and was third in the 200, while Isaiah Roberson was third in the 100 with a lifetime best of 11.39. A terrific day by two great seniors.
"Ian Calhoon and Wyatt Jenes helped the Blue Devil hurdle crew go 1-2 in both hurdles. Ian was second in the 110 hurdles with a 1.2 second PR at 16.37, and Wyatt ran 44.03 to placed second in the 300 hurdles. Super job by these two kids.
"Ian Lash, Gabe Coram and Turner Van Slyke all ran extremely well today. Ian was fourth in the mile with a PR, then doubled back to win the 3,200 in 9:58. Gabe Coram ran a very tough 2:10 in the 800, and Turner was seventh in the 3,200 in his first 3,200 race of the year.
"Nick Davis-Phillips placed fourth in the high jump at 5-10 and was eighth in the long jump. He's so close to breaking out in the HJ, and it's going to happen. He's working really hard, and we know his best is on its way.
"Christopher Norris continues his great groove, winning the discus with at a very good throw of 147-01, and was second in the javelin with a season best throw of 155-08. He was joined by Wyatt Block, who threw 141-02 to place fifth in the javelin.
"And in the boys' shot put, it was a great day for Broc Brooks who threw a PR of 44-00 to place fourth — and Theo Wearstley was fifth at 43-2.5. These two had a terrific series of throw and fed off one another. Our throws group is really starting to turn a corner and become a huge force on this track team."
