Walla Walla High School 2023 spring graduate Hayleigh Burke has received several scholarships to launch into her freshman year at college.
She’s off to the University of Arizona Eller College of Business in Tucson, the recipient of an Arizona Distinction Award, making the school more affordable than some in-state schools.
Her top-level award of $32,000 per year, renewable for four years, is based on her high grade-point average. She plans to major in business with an emphasis on sport management.
She chose UA for the warm climate, large athletics program and an offering of programs in her planned area of study.
Ranking 16th in her class, Burke is a direct admit to the university, which means UA accepted her without requiring an application.
In addition, she received the 2023 $1,000 John Eagon Scholar-Athlete Award, said the annual scholarship’s founder Jessi Walters Boschma.
Boschma started the fund in 2005 in memory of classmate Eagon, a member of the Wa-Hi Class of 1994.
Donations and Boschma’s fundraising efforts benefit the award first given in 2006 and managed by Blue Mountain Community Foundation.
It recognizes students who exhibit Eagon’s excellence in the classroom and skill in sports and provides funding for a Wa-Hi graduate to attend a four-year university.
Boschma’s “big brother” played football, basketball and tennis and later taught anatomy and physiology at Washington State University before his death in 2001.
Burke is a three-sport athlete in soccer, basketball and softball.
"One of my most memorable athletic achievements was being pulled up onto the varsity soccer team my freshman year,” Burke said.
“That year I was the top goal scorer on JV and was so excited to have the opportunity to play with 'the big kids' because of my success on JV."
Burke earned the Washington State Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish.
"Hayleigh does not just settle for doing well. Instead she is willing to go above and beyond until she feels she has a solid understanding of the topic being studied,” said Wa-Hi AP teacher Jill Meliah.
"Even with (Hayleigh’s) elevated level of personal drive, her leadership style is that of inclusion,” added Wa-Hi girls’ varsity soccer head coach Dana Evans. “It is evident that she makes an effort to talk to and include everyone — she goes out of her way to make sure others feel included.”
Burke is an assistant lead teacher with the Campfire After School program, a Summer Sol enrichment specialist with Walla Walla Public Schools and provides child care and babysitting.
Walla Wallans Damon and Colby Burke’s daughter also received a $2,075 Council 2 union scholarship for dependents of Walla Walla County employees; and the $1,000 Mary Garner Esary Memorial and $1,100 Katherine Guinn Memorial scholarships.
