Walla Walla High School's boys swim team won all three of its duals in a Mid-Columbia Conference meet Saturday, Dec. 17, on the Whitman College campus at Harvey Pool, as the Blue Devils outscored Chiawana, Pasco and Hermiston.
Duals scoring put the Blue Devils ahead of Chiawana for a 137-31 victory, Pasco in a 134-28 decision, and Hermiston in a 139-17 rout.
"All of the boys swam well today and most had personal best times," Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said. "They have been working hard at practice on both technique and endurance, and it really showed today.
"They are incredibly positive and encouraging to one another."
The Blue Devils next compete Dec. 28, hosting their own invitational with several teams from around Eastern Washington.
Before then, the Blue Devils can savor the success they enjoyed Saturday.
The Blue Devils claimed the top two places in all three relay events.
In the 200 Medley Relay, the “A” squad of Noah Stillman, Jerry Yao, Eli Bona and Zach Juhnke touched first in a time of 1:49.57.
The “B” squad of Jake Buratto, John Hughett, Kai Lincoln and Graham Johnson was second with a time of 2:01.86.
In the 200 Freestyle Relay, the “A” squad of Hayes Hendley, Caleb Goin, Jake Buratto and Zach Juhnke won in a time of 1:40.64.
The “B” squad of Zechariah Frierson, Zach Evans, John Hughett and Kai Lincoln was second with a time of 1:47.56.
In the 400 Freestyle Relay, the “A” squad of Eli Bona, Caleb Goin, Jerry Yao and Noah Stillman won in a time of 3:36.75.
The “B” squad of Hayes Hendley, Bryce Hollopeter, Reilly Lemma and Graham Johnson was second in a time of 4:06.30.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils had 14 of them scoring points in their individual events.
Freshman Noah Stillman won both the 100 Freestyle (52.04) and the 100 Backstroke (56.79). His 100 Backstroke time is a new Wa-Hi team record breaking the record of Carl Jones from 2007.
Freshman Eli Bona won both the 200 IM (2:09.48) and the 100 Butterfly (57.56).
Freshman Hayes Hendley won the 200 Freestyle (2:05.52) and was second in the 100 Butterfly (1:00.98).
Sophomore Jerry Yao was first in the 100 Breaststroke (1:09.11) and was second in the 200 IM (2:15.42).
Senior Zach Juhnke won the 50 Freestyle (23.58) and was second in the 100 Freestyle (52.24).
Sophomore Graham Johnson won the 500 Freestyle (5:42.51) and was fourth in the 200 IM (2:22.78).
Sophomore Jake Buratto was second in both the 200 Freestyle (2:13.58) and the 100 Backstroke (1:11.75).
Senior Caleb Goin was second in the 50 Freestyle (25.03) and was fourth in the 100 Butterfly (1:05.94).
Junior Kai Lincoln was third in both the 50 Freestyle (25.61) and the 100 Freestyle (57.29).
Sophomore Bryce Hollopeter was third in the 100 Backstroke (1:18.70).
Junior Zechariah Frierson was third in the 100 Breaststroke (1:19.34).
Freshman Reilly Lemma was fourth in the 200 Freestyle (2:28.29) and fifth in the 500 Freestyle (6:42.42).
Junior Henry Wutzke was fourth in the 500 Freestyle (6:41.17).
Junior John Hughett was fifth in the 100 Breaststroke (1:21.64).
In addition to these 14 athletes who have all qualified for districts, the following athletes also swam fast enough to qualify for districts in new events.
Freshman Sean Elmenhurst swam a new district qualifying time in the 100 Breaststroke (1:23.10).
Junior Henry Wutzke swam a new district qualifying time in the 100 Backstroke (1:19.37).
Sophomore Bryce Hollopeter swam a new district qualifying time in the 100 Freestyle (1:05.59).
Sophomore Kelen Kenny swam a new district qualifying time in the 50 Freestyle (27.56).
Junior John Hughett swam a new district qualifying time in the 50 Freestyle (27.59).
