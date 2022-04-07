Walla Walla County will hold an EMS and Trauma Care Council meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7. This meeting is open to the public and will be held at Walla Walla Fire District No. 4, 2251 S Howard St.
Agenda items include:
- EMS director's report; EMS training.
- Emergency management report.
- Traffic safety report.
- Prevention report round table discussion.
- District announcements.
For more information, contact Heather Lee at hlee@co.walla-walla.wa.us or call 509-524-2701.
