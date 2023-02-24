PENDLETON — Walla Walla Community College outscored Blue Mountain 52-26 in the second half and rolled to a 98-62 victory over the Timberwolves in Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region men's basketball action on Friday, Feb. 24.
The Warriors, 11-3 in league and 22-5 overall, clinched second place in the East with Friday's romp.
WWCC guard Covy Kelly scored a game-high 23 points as all five Walla Walla starters hit double figures. Kyson Rose contributed 21 points and 10 rebounds, Josh Gillespie had 17 on 7-for-8 shooting, Trey Arland added 14, and Spencer Wright produced 12 points for the Warriors.
"A balanced scoring attack led the Warrior men to an impressive win against Blue Mountain," WWCC coach Jeff Reinland said. "All five starters were in double figures as the Warriors clinched a No. 2 seed from the East for the upcoming NWAC tournament."
