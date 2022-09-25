Cleo Peterson has a passion for art and women’s empowerment.
A Walla Walla native and Walla Walla High School graduate, Peterson earned a bachelor’s degree in studio art from the University of Puget Sound and continued her lifelong habit of creating compelling artwork.
She creates physical and visual depth in her pieces by using a combination of oil paint and cold wax, highlighting still scenes to evoke thought and encourage viewers to pause and take in details waiting to be observed.
Some of Peterson’s art can be found on display at Coffee Perk, 4 S First Avenue, Walla Walla, through the end of September.
Twenty percent of the proceeds from her current art show are destined for Women for Women International, an organization that provides education and other services to women in post-conflict regions.
The idea of educating to empower hits close to home for Peterson. While she is professionally an artist, she also earned a master’s in teaching from Seattle University in 2012 and taught in American and British international schools in Shanghai, China.
The organization works only in areas where war has upended people’s lives, helping to support women in their efforts to become their own breadwinners, a combination of education and charity that fits perfectly with Peterson’s life work and values.
These efforts include teaching skills such as bookkeeping, writing and math.
“Statistically, it is proven over and over again that when you educate and empower women, everyone in the community thrives,” said Peterson.
She first became interested in this type of charity after studying and presenting on the topic of women survivors of wartime rape and the trauma that their children endure.
“At the time, there was very little published on such a topic with the exception of a book called Child of War,” Peterson said.
“After I presented my research, one classmate who had immigrated from Eritrea and was taking the course to attend nursing school came up to me and said, ‘I didn’t know people here even cared about this sort of thing.’
“Talking to him, I knew I had to find some way of giving back to these women.”
When she came across Women for Women International, she knew it was a good fit for her and began sponsoring overseas women, despite her own situation as an artist trying to pay off undergraduate loans.
The foundation has worked in Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan.
Recently, it has been also focusing on providing aid to the women of Ukraine through their Conflict Response Fund, partnering with local organizations to provide emotional support and training in practical skills.
This Conflict Response Fund specifically is where proceeds from Peterson’s art are set to go, and that issue is near and dear to her as well.
“As for specifically choosing the Ukraine Conflict Response fund, we have one dear friend who is Ukrainian and in March, several of us helped her mother, sister and niece and nephews flee the country into Poland,” said Peterson.
“They are now relocated and reunited in Portugal and trying to carve out a new life as immigrants and refugees. They can’t go home…and so they’re making a new one where it’s safe.”
To learn more about Peterson, her artwork, and her involvement with Women for Women International, visit her website at cleopeterson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.